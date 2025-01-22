Wasp Post Deployment Ammunition Offload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EARLE, N.J. (Jan. 24, 2025) Ammunition is staged in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in preparation for offload to Naval Weapons Station Earle, Jan. 24, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Weapons Station Earle, conducting ammunition offload following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)