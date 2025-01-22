Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force tactical aircraft maintenance specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, perform post operations servicing inspections on A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during exercise Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia on Jan. 21, 2025. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration exercise, with this year’s event involving more than 1,000 participants and 56 aircraft from eight flying units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)