U.S. Air Force tactical aircraft maintenance specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing marshal A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft to park on the ramp post-flight during exercise Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia on Jan. 21, 2025. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration exercise, with this year’s event involving more than 1,000 participants and 56 aircraft from eight flying units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8841545
|VIRIN:
|250121-Z-PF062-2074
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
This work, Sentry Savannah 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.