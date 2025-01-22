Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SVHS Visit with PMO [Image 9 of 9]

    SVHS Visit with PMO

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Students from Silver Valley High School's Criminal Justice program observed and joined in on demonstrations with the Provost Marshall's Office and Special Reaction Team aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, January 23. Students were able to learn about different weapons utilized by PMO and SRT, along with interact with the K9's at their obstacle course and during bite training.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 8841112
    VIRIN: 250123-M-XD809-1785
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, SVHS Visit with PMO [Image 9 of 9], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #PMO #svhs

