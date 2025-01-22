SVHS Visit with PMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Silver Valley High School's Criminal Justice program observed and joined in on demonstrations with the Provost Marshall's Office and Special Reaction Team aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, January 23. Students were able to learn about different weapons utilized by PMO and SRT, along with interact with the K9's at their obstacle course and during bite training.