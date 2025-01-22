NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 22, 2025) Ritsa Skalidaki and Katerina Katsocheraki, both assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, prepare to apply an AED during a Red Cross Certified CPR training course at onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece on Jan. 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)