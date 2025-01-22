Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course

    GREECE

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 22, 2025) Fireman Michael Lehmier, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire and Emergency Services, instructs Georgios Vogiazis and Faidra Angelaki, both assigned to NSA Souda Bay, practice CPR during a Red Cross Certified CPR training course at NSA Souda Fire and Emergency Services onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece on Jan. 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 07:57
    Photo ID: 8840996
    VIRIN: 250122-N-NO067-1092
    Resolution: 4192x3354
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course
    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course
    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course
    NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download