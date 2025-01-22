NSA Souda Bay CPR and AED Certification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 22, 2025) From left to right, Fireman Michael Lehmier and Fireman Michael King, both assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire and Emergency Services, instruct Timothy Davis, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, during a Red Cross Certified CPR training course onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece on Jan. 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)