Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team

U.S. Army air defenders with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted sprinting intervals with Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, command sergeant major of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. During the battle field circulation to Charlie Battery, 1-57, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, joined their morning physical training session led by 2nd Lt. David Fiorillo (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).