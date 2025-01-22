Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team

    ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted sprinting intervals with Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, command sergeant major of 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. During the battle field circulation to Charlie Battery, 1-57, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, joined their morning physical training session led by 2nd Lt. David Fiorillo (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 08:03
    Photo ID: 8840974
    VIRIN: 250123-A-JK865-1812
    Resolution: 4630x5788
    Size: 19.32 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team
    Charlie Battery, 1-57 ADAR Physical Training with 52D ADA Command Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download