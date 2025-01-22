USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250124-N-GC571-1165 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2025) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “War Hawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 24, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)