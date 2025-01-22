Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Sunset With Mt. Fuji

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Blue Ridge Sunset With Mt. Fuji

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (January 22, 2025) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits Tokyo Bay with Mt. Fuji in the background, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 06:40
    Photo ID: 8840926
    VIRIN: 250122-N-TU814-1229
    Resolution: 4492x2990
    Size: 544.71 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Sunset With Mt. Fuji, by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Sunset
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download