TOKYO BAY (January 22, 2025) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits Tokyo Bay with Mt. Fuji in the background, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8840926
|VIRIN:
|250122-N-TU814-1229
|Resolution:
|4492x2990
|Size:
|544.71 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Sunset With Mt. Fuji, by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.