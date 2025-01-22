USS Blue Ridge Sunset With Mt. Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (January 22, 2025) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits Tokyo Bay with Mt. Fuji in the background, Jan. 22, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)