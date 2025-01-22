USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAGAMI WAN (Jan. 24, 2025) – Information Systems Technician Seaman Tyler Gleave and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Tessier from Miami deploy metal shoring in response to a ruptured bulkhead during a General Quarters Drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)