USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Fireman Alejandro Deleon, from Brownsville, Texas, responds to a simulated fire with Damage Controlman Fireman Tyler Martins, from West Palm Beach, Florida during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)