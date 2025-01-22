TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) deploy metal shoring in response to a simulated ruptured bulkhead during a general quarters drill Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8840918
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-DU658-1147
|Resolution:
|3625x2413
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.