USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) deploy metal shoring in response to a simulated ruptured bulkhead during a general quarters drill Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)