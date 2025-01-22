USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kausar Hamajad, from Lynchberg, Virgina, utilizes a fire extinguisher to respond to a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)