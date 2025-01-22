USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kausar Hamajad, from Lynchberg, Virgina, utilizes a fire extinguisher to respond to a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 04:33
Photo ID:
|8840914
VIRIN:
|250124-N-TU814-1143
Resolution:
|4495x2992
Size:
|512.81 KB
Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
