    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters Drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 24, 2025) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jared Diaz, from Seaford, Delaware, descends a ladder well to respond to a fire casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 24, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    VIRIN: 250124-N-TU814-1127
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Fire Fighting
    U.S. Navy

