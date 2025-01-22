Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, left, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, receives a brief from Maj. Lee Fischer, 321st Special Tactics Squadron commander, during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Fischer briefed on the importance of the support the chaplains and religious affairs Airmen bring to the teams of Airmen on their deployments and temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8840898
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-KM921-1825
|Resolution:
|3863x2759
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
