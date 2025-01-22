39th Security Forces Guard Mount

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TURKEY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, perform guard mount before their shift starts at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. The 39th SFS provides law enforcement services for Incirlik and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

