39th Security Forces Guard Mount

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raziel Avila, 39th Security Forces Squadron defender, climbs into the back of a vehicle for his shift at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. The 39th SFS provides law enforcement services for Incirlik and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)