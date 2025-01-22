39th Security Forces Guard Mount

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, perform guard mount before their shift starts at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. The 39th SFS provides law enforcement services for Incirlik and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)