39th Security Forces Guard Mount

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, perform weapon clearing procedures at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2025. The 39th SFS provides cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Türkiye along with security for tanker and airlift operations in defence of NATOs Southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
