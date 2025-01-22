Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard Conducts Radar Tracking Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Howard Conducts Radar Tracking Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors launch a radar sphere on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 01:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    USN
    DESRON 15
    Sphere Tracker
    Radar Systems Controller

