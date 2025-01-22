USS Howard Conducts Radar Tracking Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors launch a radar sphere on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)