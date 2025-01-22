Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard Conducts Weapons Qualification Course [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Howard Conducts Weapons Qualification Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Brandon Mendoza, from Corona, California, loads an M240 machine gun during a crew-served weapons qualification course on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 22:59
    Photo ID: 8840618
    VIRIN: 250122-N-HP061-1028
    Resolution: 6183x4122
    Size: 746.8 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    USN
    Training
    DESRON 15
    Crew-served Weapons

