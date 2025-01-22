USS Howard Conducts Weapons Qualification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Brandon Mendoza, from Corona, California, loads an M240 machine gun during a crew-served weapons qualification course on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)