    Chief of Staff, NAVELSG Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, January 23, 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief of Staff, NAVELSG Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, January 23, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2025) Capt. James Bach, left of center, Chief of Staff, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, delivers a command capabilities brief to staff and personnel assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Jan. 23, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

