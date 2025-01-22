SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2025) Capt. James Bach, left of center, Chief of Staff, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, delivers a command capabilities brief to staff and personnel assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Jan. 23, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8840610
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-ED646-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff, NAVELSG Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, January 23, 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.