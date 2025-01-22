Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey poses in front of the Korean Demilitarized Zone during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The cultural tour was an opportunity for new incoming Soldiers to learn more about the culture and history of South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)