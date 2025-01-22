Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Su Jin Park shows a group of U.S. Soldiers a map of Ponmunjeom during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Ponmunjeom, located within the Joint Security Area, serves as the site of inter-Korean negotiations and symbolizes the division and ongoing efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)