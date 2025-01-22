Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Allison, assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, writes on a memorial ribbon during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Soldiers got the opportunity to write down anything their best wishes and remembrances about the Korean War and the DMZ. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
