Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

    PAJU, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Allison, assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, writes on a memorial ribbon during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The ribbons allow visitors to leave personal messages of remembrance, reflection, and hope for a unified future. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 8840582
    VIRIN: 250123-A-KP870-7216
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: PAJU, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ
    Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Cultural Tour
    DMZ
    IMCOM-Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download