Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Allison, assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, writes on a memorial ribbon during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The ribbons allow visitors to leave personal messages of remembrance, reflection, and hope for a unified future. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)