Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

A group of U.S. Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey poses in front of the Mangbaeden Memorial Park during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Mangbaeden Memorial Park is a significant site for South Koreans to honor the memory of families separated by the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)