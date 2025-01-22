Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey walks along the tour of the Korean Demilitarized Zone during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The cultural tour provides Soldiers with a unique opportunity to connect with the region's history and the importance of ongoing peace efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)