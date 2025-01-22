Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey listens to Mrs. Su Jin Park's teaching about Mangbaeden Memorial Park during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The park highlights the enduring pain and resilience of those impacted by the separation of families following the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)