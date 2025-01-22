Camp Casey Community Relations host tour through the DMZ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Su Jin Park, a tour guide for the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), shows the group Mangbaeden Memorial Park during a DMZ tour in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Mangbaeden is used to commemorate the 10 million South Koreans who were separated from their families as a result of the war. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)