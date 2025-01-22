34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes on Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., pose for a group photo in front of a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)