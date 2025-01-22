34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes on Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., pose for a group photo in front of a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8840551
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-OL684-1050
|Resolution:
|7832x5221
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
