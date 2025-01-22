5-7 ADA hosts German Minister of Defense in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment is prepared at an airfield in eastern Poland on Jan. 23, 2025.



For the past nine months, the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-7 ADA) has provided Patriot missile defense in Poland, supporting ongoing missions in Europe to assure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression. On Jan. 31, 2025, German Patriot missile launchers will replace those from 5-7 ADA, allowing the battalion to return to Baumholder, Germany, where they will train, equip, and modernize in preparation for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alec Watkins)