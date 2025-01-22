Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 ADA hosts German Minister of Defense in Poland

    5-7 ADA hosts German Minister of Defense in Poland

    POLAND

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from 5-7 ADA pose with their German counterparts at an airfield in east Poland on Jan. 23, 2025.

    For the past nine months, the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-7 ADA) has provided Patriot missile defense in Poland, supporting ongoing missions in Europe to assure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression. On Jan. 31, 2025, German Patriot missile launchers will replace those from 5-7 ADA, allowing the battalion to return to Baumholder, Germany, where they will train, equip, and modernize in preparation for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alec Watkins)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 17:55
