    Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB [Image 11 of 11]

    Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Leadership Tampa Bay discuss air refueling procedures with 50th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew while onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The 50th ARS, alongside their sister squadron the 91st ARS, conduct global air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 8840199
    VIRIN: 250123-F-IA158-1483
    Resolution: 6872x4581
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    pararescue
    927th ARW
    AFRC
    AMC
    SOCCENT
    Leadership Tampa Bay

