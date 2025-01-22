Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Leadership Tampa Bay discuss air refueling procedures with 50th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew while onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The 50th ARS, alongside their sister squadron the 91st ARS, conduct global air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)