Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB

Members of Leadership Tampa Bay discuss air refueling procedures with 50th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew while onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The 50th ARS, alongside their sister squadron the 91st ARS, conduct global air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8840199
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-IA158-1483
|Resolution:
|6872x4581
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
