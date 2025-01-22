Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Leadership Tampa Bay photographs the boom pod onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. Boom operators are responsible for conducting high-speed in-air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere within the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)