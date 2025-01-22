Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB [Image 10 of 11]

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A member of Leadership Tampa Bay photographs the boom pod onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. Boom operators are responsible for conducting high-speed in-air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere within the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    This work, Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

