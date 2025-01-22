A member of Leadership Tampa Bay photographs the boom pod onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. Boom operators are responsible for conducting high-speed in-air refueling operations, extending U.S. reach anywhere within the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8840175
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-IA158-1472
|Resolution:
|6432x5146
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Tampa Bay tours MacDill AFB [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.