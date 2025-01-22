Inland navigation pushes through icy rivers in Pittsburgh region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Despite the ice and snow, the U.S. army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lock operators inland navigation year-round.



The Pittsburgh District operates 23 total locks and dams throughout the year in all weather conditions, including winter, regardless of snow and ice. The facilities provide lockages for approximately 50,000 vessels carrying 140 million tons of commodities annually along 328 miles of navigable waterways. The locks also provide free passage to approximately 22,2000 recreational lockages each year on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers combined.



Construction for the Braddock Locks and Dam began in 1902 and completed in 1906. The facility is located across the Monongahela River from the popular Pittsburgh amusement park, Kennywood. The Pittsburgh District operates the facility 24 hours a day, all year long, including holidays.



Lock operators and maintenance workers are just two of the many career opportunities the Pittsburgh District offers. Approximately 800 employees who specialize in a wide range of disciplines work for the district.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)