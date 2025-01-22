18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, meets with Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Group at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2025. During his visit, Bolton met with leadership to discuss ongoing operations and reviewed current training and readiness programs to ensure that the 18th Air Force's units are fully prepared to meet both present and future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)