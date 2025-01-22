18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, is greeted by Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, upon his arrival at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2025. Bolton toured the base with leadership, discussed ongoing operations and the strategic goals of the Air Mobility Command, reinforcing the importance of mission effectiveness, innovation, and adaptability within the rapidly changing landscape of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)