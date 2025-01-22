U.S Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, right, meets with 6th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2025. Bolton received a brief about the various facilities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton of 2024 and the recovery efforts made by the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8839763
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-SI502-2002
|Resolution:
|298x199
|Size:
|21.71 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.