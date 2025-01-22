18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, right, meets with 6th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2025. Bolton received a brief about the various facilities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton of 2024 and the recovery efforts made by the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)