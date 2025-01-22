Sky Soldiers Conduct Mortar Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to fire a 120mm mortar during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)