    Sky Soldiers Conduct Mortar Training [Image 6 of 10]

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Mortar Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to fire a 120mm mortar during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 11:00
    Photo ID: 8839636
    VIRIN: 250122-A-FT253-1059
    Resolution: 6992x4661
    Size: 16.45 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Conduct Mortar Training [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

