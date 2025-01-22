Line Repair aboard USS Tripoli

250114-N-MQ780-10
Seaman Recruit Vance Carroll, from San Dimas, California, repairs a line on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 22, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Conde)
|01.22.2025
|01.23.2025 08:40
|8839548
|250122-N-MQ780-1012
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
