    Line Repair aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250114-N-MQ780-10

    Seaman Recruit Vance Carroll, from San Dimas, California, repairs a line on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 22, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Conde)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 8839548
    VIRIN: 250122-N-MQ780-1012
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

