Hurricane Helene Recovery: Special Properties mission in Laurens County, Georgia.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove debris for a special properties mission in Dublin, Ga on January 21, 2025. USACE is working to remove debris from two local parks, golf course, and cemetery.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)