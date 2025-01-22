Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Special Properties mission in Laurens County, Georgia. [Image 7 of 20]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Special Properties mission in Laurens County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove debris for a special properties mission in Dublin, Ga on January 21, 2025. USACE is working to remove debris from two local parks, golf course, and cemetery.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:38
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

