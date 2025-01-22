Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250123-N-QR506-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), assess a simulated casualty during a flying squad drill, Jan. 23. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 8839439
    VIRIN: 250123-N-QR506-1027
    Resolution: 1856x2784
    Size: 436.37 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flying Squad Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flying Squad
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    Firefighting Drill
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download