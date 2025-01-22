VERTREP aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250122-N-TW227-1148 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2025) An MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 04:43
    Photo ID: 8839436
    VIRIN: 250122-N-TW227-1148
    Resolution: 5342x3561
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
