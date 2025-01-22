USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250120-N-KW492-1455 (Jan. 20, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Phillip Dimacali, from Los Angeles, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, dons protective gloves in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)