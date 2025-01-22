Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250120-N-KW492-1460 (Jan. 20, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Phillip Dimacali, from Los Angeles, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, attaches a safety pin to the countermeasures dispensing system of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)atta

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 8839363
    VIRIN: 250120-N-KW492-1460
    Resolution: 4448x2965
    Size: 857.62 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble (DDG 88), HSM-51 Helicopter Evasive Maneuver Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88), HSM-51 Helicopter Evasive Maneuver Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDS
    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    MH-60R
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download