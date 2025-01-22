Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250120-N-KW492-1441 (Jan. 20, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kaleb Mantela, from Harrison Township, Michigan, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, removes safety pins from the countermeasures dispensing system of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 8839362
    VIRIN: 250120-N-KW492-1441
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 804.09 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: HARRISON, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble (DDG 88), HSM-51 Helicopter Evasive Maneuver Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88), HSM-51 Helicopter Evasive Maneuver Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51
    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download